MacKINNON
Catriona (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, at home on
Eriskay, on October 10, 2020, aged 99. Mother of Mairi, Seonag and Catriona, mother-in-law of Brendan, Peter and Derek and a much loved and treasured grandma to Liam, Calum, Ramsay, Euan, Connor, Catriona and Briony. Former teacher of St John Vianney's, Edinburgh and founder Gaelic tutor for Lothian Gaelic Choir. The funeral service took place at St Michaels Eriskay on October 12, conducted by Father Ross.
Fois shiorraidh thoir dhith a
Thighearna, agus solus nach dibir
dearrsadh orra.
Gu`n robh a fois ann a'sith.
