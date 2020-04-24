|
GILES Cecilia (Cecily) Elspeth Giles CBE, MA (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, in Cluny Lodge, Edinburgh, April 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Dr and Mrs Falconer Giles and beloved younger sister to the late Sandy and Margaret. Educated at Queen Margaret's School, Yorkshire, of which she remained Honorary Vice-President of the Old Margaretian Association, she graduated from Edinburgh University before joining the ATS from where she became a member of the Bletchley Park team. She later worked in senior administrative posts within Edinburgh University and, until her death, was Honorary President of the Graduates' Association. In a life devoted to many aspects of public and political service she was Vice Convener of the Board of Stewardship and Finance of The Church of Scotland from 1991-1993. Private family cremation. Due to the present restrictions on gatherings there will be no memorial service but friends wishing copies of the address that would have been delivered at her funeral service, or any other information, are invited to contact [email protected]
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 24, 2020