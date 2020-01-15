Home

Charles (Charlie) DOYLE

Charles (Charlie) DOYLE Notice
DOYLE Charles (Charlie) (Stockbridge / Portobello)
Peacefully, at home, with his family, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, beloved husband of the late Maizie (nee McColl), dearly loved dad of Maureen, Michele, Veronica and Carole, proud papa and much loved uncle Charlie to many. Service to be held, at 12.45 pm, at St Mary's RC Cathedral (York Place), on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, thereafter to Mount Vernon Cemetery, for 2.15 pm. Family and Friends invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 15, 2020
