GARDNER Charles Russell (St Monans)
Peacefully, at home, Inverie, West End, St Monans, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with his family by his side, after an illness borne with courage and dignity, Charles Russell Gardner, aged 90 years, beloved husband of Nora Douglas and loving father of Ann, Jennifer, Jim, Amelia and Megan and stepfather of Gavin Alison and Alistair. Due to covid 19 restrictions a private family service will be held at St Monans Cemetery, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 2 pm, cortege to leave from Inverie, at 1.55 pm, to allow friends and neighbours to form a guard of honour to cemetery gate. Family flowers only, but if so desired a donation may be sent to the Marie Curie Nurse Support Relations Team PO Box 2387914, Links Place, Edinburgh, EH6 9AB.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 25, 2020