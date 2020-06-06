Home

WEBSTER Charles Murray (Peebles)
Charles Murray (83) passed away, suddenly but peacefully, at his
home in Peebles, on Friday, May 29, 2020. Charlie was born in Edinburgh and lived in Gartocharn for many years. Much loved brother of Alan and brother-in-law of Muriel, he will be sadly missed by Elspeth, his dear friend and companion of many years.
His nieces and nephews are deeply saddened to have lost their dear Uncle Charlie.
Due to current restrictions funeral private. A Celebration of his Life will take place at
a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on June 6, 2020
