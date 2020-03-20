Home

WILLIAMS Charles (Dudley) (Colinton Mains) Peacefully, at Gilmerton Care Home, on March 12, 2020, aged 80 years, beloved husband of Elma, much loved dad of Sean, Nick, Julie, Sally and Jonathan, father-in-law to Karen, Dave and Tim, grandpa to Charlotte, Megan, Katie, Emily, Phoebe and Oliver, great-grandpa to Lexi and Freya. Sadly missed by all. Private cremation for just family, but all who knew Dudley warmly invited to attend a Thanksgiving service, at Currie Kirk (5 Kirk Brae, Currie - opening opposite Hope Scott Garage, Lanark Road West), on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 12 noon.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 20, 2020
