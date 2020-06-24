|
WILSON Charles (Barnton, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on June 13, 2020, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Charles, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Adrian, Steven and Maclain, grandfather of Bethan, Ewan, Mathew, Joanne, Craig, Isla, Logan and Maisie and great-grandfather of Isabella and Thomas. A private family funeral service will be held on June 26. Donations to the British Heart Foundation, flowers to
Barclays Funeral Services, Unit 1,
East Telferton, EH7 6XD.
Published in The Scotsman on June 24, 2020