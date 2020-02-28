|
HENNEY Charlotte (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on February 24, 2020. Charlotte, (formerly teacher at Clermiston Primary School), much loved mum of Avril and Hugh, mother-in-law of Angie and dearly loved grandma of Mary, Kate, Emma and Paul. Following a private committal, a service of Thanksgiving will take place at Church of The Good Shepherd, Murrayfield Avenue, Edinburgh, on Saturday, March 7, at 1 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 28, 2020