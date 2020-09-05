|
JOHNSTONE Chrissie (Darnick)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, Chrissie, aged 94 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Johnstone and Tom Galloway, loving mum of Jim and Kirsty, mother-in-law of Ann and Richard, proud and loving grandma of Chris, Victoria, and Erin, grandma-in-law of Sarah and Stuart and little grandma to Tate. Due to current restrictions a private cremation will be held at Borders Crematorium, on Thursday, September 10, at 12 noon.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 5, 2020