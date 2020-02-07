Home

Christina Gray FARR

Christina Gray FARR Notice
FARR Christina Gray (Broxburn)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital on February 4, 2020, Chrissie, beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mum of Christine, Dorothy and Ronnie, a loving granny of Alison, Rebecca, Jemma, Suzie, Sinead and Liam and a cherished great grandma of Amelia and Shola. Funeral service, to which all are welcome, will be held at Broxburn United Free Church, on Friday, February 14, at 1.15 pm, thereafter to Uphall Old Cemetery. There will be a retiral collection for Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 7, 2020
