|
|
|
WATT Christina (Christine)
(nee Robertson) (Paisley)
Sadly passed away peacefully, in the presence of loved ones, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Devoted and proud mum of Robert and Neil and much loved nana to Blair and Campbell, she was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by her family and friends of whom there are many. She defeated illness over many years, living a full and vibrant life throughout, many of which were shared with Jack.
Christine was dearly loved,
And will remain in our hearts forever.
Published in The Scotsman on June 5, 2020