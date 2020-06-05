Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christina WATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina WATT

Notice Condolences

Christina WATT Notice
WATT Christina (Christine)
(nee Robertson) (Paisley)
Sadly passed away peacefully, in the presence of loved ones, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Devoted and proud mum of Robert and Neil and much loved nana to Blair and Campbell, she was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by her family and friends of whom there are many. She defeated illness over many years, living a full and vibrant life throughout, many of which were shared with Jack.
Christine was dearly loved,
And will remain in our hearts forever.
Published in The Scotsman on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -