|
|
|
CRISPIN Christine (Saline, Fife)
At Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Christine, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Tony and a dearly loved mum to Lucy and Susie. The funeral service will take place on Thursday, April 2, at Dunfermline Crematorium, at 10.45 am. Only immediate family are permitted to attend, given the current circumstances. However, the family invite all mourners to have their own quiet moment at that hour, sitting in remembrance of Christine. In addition, the family will hold a celebration of Christine's life at a later date and all who would otherwise have attended the service are asked to leave their contact details with Mark Mitchell Funeral Directors (01383 850559), so that the family can invite them to that gathering.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 31, 2020