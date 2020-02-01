|
SMART Christine (nee Holman) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Chamberlain Care Home. Christine, wife of the late Alex, beloved mother to Carol, Graham and Ronnie, grandmother to Ruth and Nicholas and great-grandmother to Zach and Benjamin. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, February 7, at 12.30 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Alzheimer's Research UK (www.alzheimersresearchuk.org).
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 1, 2020