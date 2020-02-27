Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine MACINTYRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Thomson (Torry) MACINTYRE

Notice Condolences

Christine Thomson (Torry) MACINTYRE Notice
MACINTYRE Christine Thomson MA (nee Torry) (Crail)
Peacefully, in the care of Earlsferry House, Elie, on February 18, 2020, aged 96, respected school teacher. Beloved wife of the late Rev Doctor William John Macintyre (Crail), loving mother of Christine and John, mother-in-law of the late David and of Kitty, grandmother of Kelly Anne, Marsaili, Samantha and Iseabail and great-grandmother of Kieran, Faith, Ellie and Harmony. Funeral service on Monday, March 2, at 1.15 pm, at Crail Kirk. Family flowers only, with a retiring collection for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -