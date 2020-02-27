|
MACINTYRE Christine Thomson MA (nee Torry) (Crail)
Peacefully, in the care of Earlsferry House, Elie, on February 18, 2020, aged 96, respected school teacher. Beloved wife of the late Rev Doctor William John Macintyre (Crail), loving mother of Christine and John, mother-in-law of the late David and of Kitty, grandmother of Kelly Anne, Marsaili, Samantha and Iseabail and great-grandmother of Kieran, Faith, Ellie and Harmony. Funeral service on Monday, March 2, at 1.15 pm, at Crail Kirk. Family flowers only, with a retiring collection for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 27, 2020