Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine WADE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine WADE

Notice Condolences

Christine WADE Notice
WADE Christine (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, surrounded by love, laughter and tears, on Friday, February 21, 2020. Christine, a much loved wife of the late Jack, mum to Shirley and Pam, nana to Jade, Alex and Jodie and great-granny to Skye. A real character once met never forgotten. We will celebrate mum's life on Friday, March 6, at 2. 30 pm, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel. Family flowers, however, if you would like to make a donation to Cancer Research, this would be gratefully received.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -