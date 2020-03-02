|
WADE Christine (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, surrounded by love, laughter and tears, on Friday, February 21, 2020. Christine, a much loved wife of the late Jack, mum to Shirley and Pam, nana to Jade, Alex and Jodie and great-granny to Skye. A real character once met never forgotten. We will celebrate mum's life on Friday, March 6, at 2. 30 pm, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel. Family flowers, however, if you would like to make a donation to Cancer Research, this would be gratefully received.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 2, 2020