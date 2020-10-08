|
CAMERON Dr Christopher Hayles (Kelso)
Peacefully, at Murray House, Kelso, on September 27, 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Isobel, loving father to John, Clare and Richard, grandfather to Owen, Anna, Lenny and Freya, brother to Judy, Sylvia and the late Richard and a much loved uncle. Private family service.
In memory of Chris, donations welcome to the Alzheimer's Society and can be contributed at www.alzheimers.org.uk or to Kyle Bros, Maxwellheugh, Kelso. TD5 8AY.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 8, 2020