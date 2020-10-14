Home

DAVIES Christopher (Colinton, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on September 23, 2020. Loved and missed by his wife Elisabeth, his sons and daughters-in-law and five grandchildren. Much travelled, skilled linguist and global businessman. Proud holder of a British Empire Medal for his extensive contributions to the community. Due to restrictions, funeral by invite only. Please feel free to pay your respects on Christopher's final journey around Colinton (Bonaly Road- Grant Avenue-Woodhall Road-Dreghorn Loan-Westgarth Avenue) at 12 noon, on October 16.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 14, 2020
