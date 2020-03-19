|
|
|
PAGET Christopher Michael (Cockburnspath)
Peacefully, on Friday, March 13, 2020, after a short illness, at Western General Hospital. Chris, beloved husband of Elspeth, loving father of Michael and Shona, dearly loved son of Mary and the late Terry, much loved brother and friend to many. He will be sorely missed. Due to current restrictions there will be a private cremation and there may be a celebration of his life at a later date.
If you would like to be updated about this please email
[email protected] Donations, if desired, to Bloodwise
Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 19, 2020