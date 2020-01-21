|
|
|
JACKSON Christopher Richard William (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a long illness borne with great courage, surrounded by his loved ones, on Friday, January 10, 2020. Christopher, formerly a pupil of Stewart's Melville and of the Bank of Scotland. He was the deeply loved son of Richard and Brenda and adored brother of Jennifer. Private cremation in accordance with Christopher's wishes. His high noon bore all the freshness
of the morning,
May he rest in peace.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 21, 2020