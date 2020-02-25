|
SLIMON Clementina (Haddington /
formerly Longniddry)
Peacefully, at home, on February 18, 2020, Clemm, beloved wife of the late James, mother of Ian and Alan and doting grandmother of Emilia, James, Ava and Jake. Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 am, in St Mary's RC Church, Haddington and thereafter to Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, for the committal at
12 noon, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 25, 2020