Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clementina SLIMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clementina SLIMON

Notice Condolences

Clementina SLIMON Notice
SLIMON Clementina (Haddington /
formerly Longniddry)
Peacefully, at home, on February 18, 2020, Clemm, beloved wife of the late James, mother of Ian and Alan and doting grandmother of Emilia, James, Ava and Jake. Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 am, in St Mary's RC Church, Haddington and thereafter to Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, for the committal at
12 noon, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -