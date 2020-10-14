Home

Colin DAVIDSON

Colin DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON Colin William (Ardfern, Argyll)
On October 8, 2020, aged 86, at home in Ardfern, Argyll with Ranee, Kirsti and Heather. Born in Edinburgh and educated at George Heriot's and Edinburgh University. He went on to become Professor and Dean of Electrical Engineering at Heriot Watt University and Treasurer, Vice President and Honour Fellow of the IEE. He was a successful and enthusiastic sailor in racing catamarans and later enjoyed years of cruising the Western Isles.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 14, 2020
