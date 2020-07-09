Home

Macpherson The Reverend Colin Campbell Reith (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, in Edinburgh, on July 2, 2020. The Reverend Colin Campbell Reith Macpherson, aged 89 years (formerly Parish Minister at Inverurie West Church and St Margaret's Church, Dunfermline), dearly beloved brother of Dr Morna Nance and brother-in-law to John. A private funeral will take place on Monday, July 13, due to Covid-19 restrictions. A memorial service for Colin's life and ministry will be arranged at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on July 9, 2020
