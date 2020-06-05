|
MANLOVE Dr Colin Nicholas (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Monday, June 1, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn, father of John and David, father-in-law of Carolynn and Kathryn, grandfather of Susan, Charlie, Paul and Oscar and partner of Faith. Due to current circumstances a private cremation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, at 1.30 pm, which will be live-streamed (contact [email protected] for details). "As you grow ready for it, somewhere or other you will find what is needful for you in a book." (George MacDonald, The Marquis of Lossie)
Published in The Scotsman on June 5, 2020