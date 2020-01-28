|
STUART Colin (Aberdeen / Saline)
Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy and in the presence of his family on January 21, 2020, Colin, aged 73 years, dearly loved brother of Lillian, cherished uncle of Gavin, Mhorag, Anna and Graham, loving great-uncle of Rory, Finlay, Amelie, Leo and Sofia and a very dear brother-in-law. A true friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Friday, January 31, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if desired, can be made after the service for the Trussell Trust and the Intensive Care Unit at Victoria Hospital.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 28, 2020