WEATHERLEY Colin (Gullane)
Peacefully, at Edington Cottage Hospital, North Berwick, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, Colin, loved husband of Dorothy and dear father to Eilidh, Steven, Val and Alan. Loving grandfather to Sam, Ryan, Finlay, Ela, and Mila and a dear father in law. In view of the current restrictions a burial will take place at Binning Memorial Wood with immediate family present. Whenever the situation allows there will be a gathering for family and friends at Herringbone, North Berwick, to celebrate Colin's life. If desired, donations can be made directly to St Columba's Hospice or Cancer Research UK in Colin's memory which would be gratefully received.
Published in The Scotsman on July 9, 2020