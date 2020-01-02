|
COLLIE Cordelia Peacefully, at Burnside Care Home, Laurencekirk on Friday, December 20, 2019. Cordelia (formerly of Edzell), beloved daughter of the late William and Alice, dearly loved sister of Ian and the late William, loved sister-in-law of Gladys, much loved auntie of Heather and Gillian and a loved great-aunt. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited, at Edzell/Lethnot Parish Church, on Wednesday, January 8, at 10.30 am, thereafter to Brechin Cemetery, arriving at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu to Brechin and Edzell Health Centres, may be made at the church.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 2, 2020