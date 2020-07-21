|
SHAW Revd Prof D.W.D., (Bill), OBE (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on July 14, 2020, in Edinburgh, the Reverend Bill Shaw, Emeritus Professor, University of St. Andrews. Much loved brother of the late Dorothy, Bobby, Honey and Moira and lovingly remembered by his sister Kathleen, his nephews, nieces and very many friends. Due to the ongoing restrictions, a family funeral will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium. A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will take place in 2021.
Published in The Scotsman on July 21, 2020