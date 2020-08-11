Home

WALLS Daphne Mary Walker "Daphne Sleigh, MBE" (Fairmilehead)
Suddenly, on August 6, 2020, after a short illness, at Northcare Manor, Daphne, devoted wife and "best pal" of Lindsay, much loved mother to Trish, Dave and Tim, mother-in-law to Charlotte and Chris and stepmother to Finlay and his wife, Shelley, forever "Granny" to Mikey, James, Alex, Kate and John and to Jessica, Elspeth and Beatrice. Former City of Edinburgh Councillor. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral will take place.
A memorial celebration of Daphne's life will be arranged once restrictions are lifted. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 11, 2020
