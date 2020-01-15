Home

Professor David Alan ALEXANDER

Sadly, at home after a short illness, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, emeritus Professor David Alan Alexander, loving son of the late William Drocourt and Margaret Jane Alexander. Funeral service in Baldarroch Crematorium, Crathes, AB31 5JL, on Monday, January 20, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, but donations if desired, can be made at chapel exit for his preferred charities supporting the mental health of Military personnel.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 15, 2020
