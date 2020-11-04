|
|
|
BRADBURY David Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Friday, October 30, 2020. David, son of the late William and Helen, loving father of Morven, Struan and the late Freya and greatly loved grandad to Kerr and Blaine. Much loved brother of Morgan, Corinne and the late Angela and loved and respected uncle and friend. Funeral private due to current restrictions but anyone who wishes to pay their respects may do so as the cortege leaves William Street, Ferryden, on Monday, November 9, at 10 am. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be made to Diabetes UK, (in Scotland), by visiting David's memorial page at
davidbradbury.muchloved.com
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 4, 2020