David G. ORR Notice
ORR David G. (Bathgate)
Peacefully, at home with his family by his side, on February 1, 2020, David Gardiner Orr, (farmer) Dykeside Farm, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Margaret Wiseman, dearly loved and sadly missed dad, grampa and great-grampa to all the family, both at home and abroad, also a dear friend to many. Service of remembrance will be held in Bathgate High Church, EH48 4HB, on Thursday, February 13, at 12.30 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Private interment. No flowers please a collection will be offered in favour of Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 8, 2020
