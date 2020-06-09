Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David GILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David GILL

Notice Condolences

David GILL Notice
GILL David Mills (Craiglockhart)
Peacefully, at Braeside House Care Home, after a long illness borne without complaint, under the loving and tender care of the dedicated staff, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, David, aged 88 (ex N.C.B), beloved husband for 63 years of Wilma, devoted father of Douglas, Elaine and Lesley, dear father-in-law to Dianne, proud grandpa of Scott, Nicole, Jill and Sandie and great-grandpa of Millie. Due to the current circumstances, a private funeral will be held on Friday, June 12,
at 1 pm, at Warriston Crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on June 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -