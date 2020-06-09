|
GILL David Mills (Craiglockhart)
Peacefully, at Braeside House Care Home, after a long illness borne without complaint, under the loving and tender care of the dedicated staff, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, David, aged 88 (ex N.C.B), beloved husband for 63 years of Wilma, devoted father of Douglas, Elaine and Lesley, dear father-in-law to Dianne, proud grandpa of Scott, Nicole, Jill and Sandie and great-grandpa of Millie. Due to the current circumstances, a private funeral will be held on Friday, June 12,
at 1 pm, at Warriston Crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on June 9, 2020