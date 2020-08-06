|
HARLICK David Sinclair
(Edinburgh) Peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, at The Marie Curie Hospice, David, aged 72 years. Devoted husband to Elizabeth, dad of Linsey and Claire, father-in-law to Sean and adored grandad of Hayden and Elijah. David was a lifelong jambo and employee of Scotsman publications. Sadly the funeral service is private, due to current restrictions. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Brain Tumour Charity.
Missed greatly by so many.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 6, 2020