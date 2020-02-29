|
HUTCHESON David (South Queensferry / Falkirk)
After a short illness, at the Western General Hospital, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. David, aged 72 years (late of British Coal, Shell, Wood Group), loving husband of Mary, much loved dad of Derek and Karen, adored grandad of Blair, Thomas and Maisie. Funeral service at Queensferry Parish Church, on Friday, March 6, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are invited, interment thereafter at Queensferry Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Queensferry Churches Care In The Community.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 29, 2020