HUTTON David Aged 88 years, passed away at Antiquary House Care Home, Arbroath, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with his loving family by his side, loving and much loved husband of the late Pam Hutton, much loved dad of Karen, father-in-law of Raymond, very dear grandad of David and Theresa and great-grandad of Chloe and Jackson. Special thanks to Antiquary House staff for going above and beyond for the care of David and his family. Funeral service private due to current circumstances.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 20, 2020
