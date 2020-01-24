|
|
|
MCPHERSON David Ian (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but very peacefully, at home in Edinburgh, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, Ian, beloved husband of Irene and dear father of Carol, Fiona, Colin and (the late) David, and their partners, loving brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather and friend to many. After a private family committal,
a memorial service will be held at Granton Parish Church, at 1.30 pm, on Thursday, January 30, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 24, 2020