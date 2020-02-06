Home

Dr David Ian McROBBIE

Dr David Ian McROBBIE Notice
McROBBIE
Dr David Ian (Coldstream)
At home, on January 29, 2020, with devoted wife and best friend Flo and loving niece Rhona. Aged 70, former pharmacist Coldstream, Livingston, Bathgate, sadly missed husband, uncle, brother and brother-in-law. A service will take place at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Wednesday, February 12, at 12 noon, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired will be taken for Scottish Gamekeepers Association and The Iolaire Centre.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 6, 2020
