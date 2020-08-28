|
LEADINGHAM David In loving memory of David John Leadingham, who passed away on August 17, 2020, the much loved son of the late Dave and Elsie Leadingham of 40 Horloge Hill, Arbroath. Dave was a much loved brother of Denis and Nancy, loving dad to Dougie and Andrew and grandad to Alistair and Vivienne, uncle to Janey, Kevin and Denise and Stewart, great-uncle to Lee, Jed, Lucy and Emily and
great- great-uncle to Charlie. He was a dear cousin to Jean, John and Linda.
All of them Lizzie Anderson's bairns.
He will be missed dearly by his wife, his in-laws Bill, Hazel, Liz and Geoff and his steadfast friend Graham. Also he will be remembered by all those he taught at Abertay University, worked with through Gemmell Hammond and all his friends he worked with over the years in the construction industry. Growing up at Corbie beach he will be remembered by all his friends there too.
A good man.
RIP Davie.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 28, 2020