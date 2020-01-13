|
GAVINE Dr David Myles, PhD, FRAS, FRMetS (Dundee / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, David aged 82 years. Only child of the late Thomas and Mary. Founder member and Honorary President of Dundee Astronomical Society and past President of the Astronomical Society of Edinburgh. Teacher in Dundee, Master at Fort Augustus Abbey School and lecturer at Leith Nautical College, Edinburgh. A dear friend and source of inspiration to many. A popular speaker at societies throughout the country. Dave had a special interest in the aurora and held the post of Director of the Aurora Section of the British Astronomical Association for several years and was a Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society and of the Royal Meteorological Society. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, January 20, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, donations, if desired, in support of Cancer Research UK can be made at the service and at www.scotmidfunerals.coop/obituaries
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 13, 2020