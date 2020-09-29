Home

RITCHIE David Scarth (Edinburgh)
At Strachan House Care Home, on September 24, 2020. David, beloved husband of Heather, (died 1987) and of Astrid. Much loved father of Helen, Fiona, Alastair and Neil and stepfather of Karen and Rachel. Devoted grandfather and amazed great-grandfather. Covid-19 compliant, family only funeral service to be held at Prestonkirk, East Linton. Donations may be made to the James Clerk Maxwell Foundation. Funeral Director, John Bald, Dunbar.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 29, 2020
