THOMSON David S. (Lauder)
Peacefully, at St Ronan's House Care Home, Innerleithen, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, David, aged 90 years, proud Lauder Cornet 1957, dearly beloved husband of the late Kathleen, dear dad of Pat, father-in-law of Bobby, proud grandpa of Joanne and Mike and Michael and Caroline and great-grandfather of Charlie and Isla. Funeral service at Lauder Parish Church, on Tuesday, January 21, at 1.30 pm, followed by cremation at Borders Crematorium at 3 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 11, 2020