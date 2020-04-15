|
|
|
MacNEILL
Deirdre, Sheriff, QC (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after long-endured illness bravely faced, on April 6, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Sheriff Deirdre M. MacNeill QC of Edinburgh, dearly loved daughter of the late Malcolm Torquil MacNeill, latterly Procurator Fiscal at Aberdeen and Morag MacNeill. Loving mother of the late Sarah and of Jamie Dalrymple, doting grandmother of Heidi and Eva, beloved sister of the late Ruari and Calum, former wife of Hew Dalrymple. Funeral service strictly private due to current restrictions on movement,
but a celebration of life in due course. Donations, if wished, to the Western General Hospital Dialysis Unit.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 15, 2020