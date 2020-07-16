Home

KOZUB Denyse Ann Mackenzie (Edinburgh / Newtonmore)
Died July 11, 2020. Educator, walker, gardener. With quiet determination Denyse lived life to the full despite the challenges presented by advanced, inoperable brain tumours for the last 9 years. Denyse is survived by her partner of 26 years, Lillias Noble. She died at home, supported by medical, nursing and caring services beyond compare. Due to the current Covid restrictions, there will be a private cremation in Inverness.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Denyse's memory to thebraintumourcharity.org would be much appreciated.
Published in The Scotsman on July 16, 2020
