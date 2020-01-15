Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Desmond FARMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond (Des) FARMER

Notice Condolences

Desmond (Des) FARMER Notice
FARMER Desmond (Des) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Erskine Care Home, Edinburgh, on January 9, 2020, Desmond, much loved and loving husband of Jean, father of Aileen, grandfather of Rebecca and Daniel, father-in-law of Al and a dear brother and uncle and friend to many. Requiem Mass at St Mary's Star Of The Sea, Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh, EH6 6AW, (approach from Queen Charlotte Street), on Thursday, January 23, at 12 noon. Please leave ample time due to extensive roadworks. Interment thereafter at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Family flowers only please, however, a collection will be made for L'Arche and Erskine Care Home.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -