MACKINNON Dolina (Dolly) (Skerray / Dingwall / Edinburgh)
Dolly passed away peacefully, with family in Dunkeld, Perthshire, on July 30, 2020, dearly loved wife of the late Lauchlan, loving and much mother to Linda, Helen and Alistair, grandmother to Laura, Katharine, Stuart and Evelyn, great-grandmother to Oskar, Frida, Evelyn, Alistair and Corinne, dear mother-in-law to Raymond, Stuart and Janet. Dolly will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. Private funeral service. If you wish, donations can be made to a charity: Chest, Heart and Stroke or Mary's Meals.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 6, 2020
