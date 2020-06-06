|
GRAY Dominic Hugh (North Queensferry)
Died peacefully, at home, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, aged 75. Dearest husband of Rosemary, devoted father of Ginny, Becky and Ruaraidh and proud grandfather of his precious grandchildren Alex, Mya, Euan, Gregor, Bryce, Struan, Innes and Cameron. A much loved father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, mentor and friend.
Funeral for immediate family only to be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at a later date. Donations if wished to CROSSREACH for Counselling Services and Perth Prison Family and Children Visitors Centre. CROSSREACH, Charis House, 47 Milton Road East, Edinburgh, EH15 2SR, [email protected]
Lifted Up On Wings Like Eagles.
Published in The Scotsman on June 6, 2020