CLARK Donald (Inveraray)
Donald Clark, George Hotel, Inveraray, peacefully at Oban Hospital, on january 19, 2020, devoted father to Donald John and Kris and grandfather to Anouk, Manon and Lola and very much loved partner of Jane Somerville. Funeral service to be held at Inveraray Parish Church, on Thursday, January 30, at 12.30 pm, interment thereafter at Glen Shira Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK. Colourful attire requested to celebrate the great man's life.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 22, 2020