Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald CLARK

Notice Condolences

Donald CLARK Notice
CLARK Donald (Inveraray)
Donald Clark, George Hotel, Inveraray, peacefully at Oban Hospital, on january 19, 2020, devoted father to Donald John and Kris and grandfather to Anouk, Manon and Lola and very much loved partner of Jane Somerville. Funeral service to be held at Inveraray Parish Church, on Thursday, January 30, at 12.30 pm, interment thereafter at Glen Shira Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK. Colourful attire requested to celebrate the great man's life.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -