|
|
|
WOOD Donalda (Peebles)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on December 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. Donalda Wood, dearly loved wife of Colin, dear mum of Gavin and Amanda, step-mum of Stuart and Kevin, beloved nana to her seven grandchildren and nana to one great-grandchild. Service in Peebles Old Parish Church, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11 am, to which all friends are invited, thereafter interment in Peebles Cemetery, Neidpath Road Gate, at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, but donations and retiring collection, if desired, at church for the Macmillan Centre, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 24, 2019