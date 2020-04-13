|
|
|
WILSON Doris Isobel (nee Tolmie) (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at Braeside House, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, Doris, aged 94. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Peter and Kenneth, daughter Pamela and also as a mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to all her extended family. In the current circumstances, the funeral will be private, however, it is available on streaming. Please contact the family for details. Instead of floral tributes, please donate to Braeside House Care Home, by contacting [email protected]
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 13, 2020