FORRESTER Dorothy (Broughty Ferry)
Peacefully, at Roxburghe House, Dundee, on Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a short illness, Dorothy Leslie Gordon (nee Fraser), of Broughty Ferry, beloved wife of the late Alistair Gilroy Forrester, dearly loved sister to Elspeth and much loved by her niece Caroline and nephew Richard, great-nieces and nephew and all her step family. She will be greatly missed by her extended family and very many friends. Private cremation. Donations if desired to Pancreatic Cancer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on May 1, 2020